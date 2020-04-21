Local Matters

April 21, 2020 - 5:40pm

Ed Rath issues statement on New York economy

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ed Rath, 61st senate district, news.

Statement from Ed Rath, candidate for the 61st State Senate District:

The New York State economy, and particularly the economy of Upstate, has taken a very big hit as a result of Coronavirus.  Small businesses, farmers, restaurant owners and many others are encountering some of the hardest times they’ve ever faced.  The infection rates and risk factors of each individual region greatly vary throughout the state.  With this in mind, I have called on the Governor to take a regional perspective to re-opening and listen to our local medical professionals and those who know the community best.  I am glad that after his stop in Buffalo today, it appears that a regional reopening approach will be pursued.

