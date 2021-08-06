Local Matters

August 6, 2021 - 11:31am

Educators make strong showing at GLOW Cup

posted by Howard B. Owens in glow cup, batavia, sports.

John Schnitter, 32, of Geneseo, representing Genesee Valley BOCES, won the GLOW Cup 5k on Thursday with a time of 17:33.

John Bruggman, 22, of Batavia, came in second and Logan G. Clark, 18, of Batavia, came in third.

The women's race was won by Kimberly Mills, 30, of Oakfield, representing Batavia City Schools.

Team results:

  • FIrst, Batavia City Schools, with William Buckenmeyer, Kimberly Mills, and James Patric
  • Second, Silver Fox Crossfit, with Jason Harasimowicz, Michael Harasimowicz, and Mark Marasimowicz
  • Third, Intergrow Greenhouses, with Tyron Wallace, Athumani Jonathan, and Adrian Rios.

