Educators make strong showing at GLOW Cup

John Schnitter, 32, of Geneseo, representing Genesee Valley BOCES, won the GLOW Cup 5k on Thursday with a time of 17:33.

John Bruggman, 22, of Batavia, came in second and Logan G. Clark, 18, of Batavia, came in third.

The women's race was won by Kimberly Mills, 30, of Oakfield, representing Batavia City Schools.

Team results: