Eight arrests announced following Thomas Rhett concert

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Thomas Rhett Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on July 19, 2019:

John K. Turton, 38 of Coburn Road, Ulysses, Pa., is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly re-entering the Concert Venue after being ejected and told not to return. Turton also entered the concessions area in an attempt to avoid arrest. John was arraigned in Darien Court and remanded to jail in lieu of $250 bail.

Zachary A. Bellin, 21 of Livingston Avenue, Syracuse, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to enter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Gina M. Quattrone, 21 of Clearview Drive, Spencerport, is charged with criminal trespass 3rd after allegedly entering the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Abbey J. Gardner, 18 of Kemp Drive, Macedon, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Remy M. Cummings, 18 of Cornwall Drive, Macedon, is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after being ejected and told not to return.

Joshua E. Boozer, 33 of Park Avenue, Warren, Pa. is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly threatening to strike a Live Nation Security Guard with a chair inside the venue.

Emily R. Boozer, 26 of Park Avenue, Warren, Pa. is charged with harassment 2nd after allegedly grabbing a Live Nation Security Guard by the neck scratching him with her nails.

Keri A. Ramsey, 24 of Old Buffalo Road, Attica, is charged with driving while intoxicated and driving with over .08% BAC after allegedly being involved in an accident on the Darien Lake Employee Road.