Eighth Genesee County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Press release:

“One more resident in Genesee County tested positive for Covid-19 since yesterday afternoon” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director of Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments. “This now brings the official total to 8 positive cases in Genesee County. Orleans County remains the same with 4.

The individual is under the age of 65 and resides in the central part of Genesee County. The person is at home in mandatory isolation. Contact tracing has begun.

Genesee and Orleans County health officials emphasize that the public should take precautions against the spread of the coronavirus. Practice social distancing and wash your hands often.

If you are sick with any illness, the best way to keep it from spreading is to stay home! If you have a fever, cough and/or trouble breathing, please call your health care provider for an assessment of your symptoms. For general questions in regard to COVID-19, please contact the NYS COVID-19 Hotline at: 1-888-364-3065 or click here to ask a question electronically.