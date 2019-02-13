Elba Drama Club presents 'Beauty and the Beast' this Friday and Saturday

The Elba Central School Drama Club presents Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" this week with performances on Friday and Saturday.

Performers, in a cast of 45 people, include Lindsay Augello as Belle, Garrett Sinemus as Beast and Young Prince, Devyn Reigle as Gaston, Carolyn Sybertz as Lumiere, Herman Sinemus as Cogsworth, Lucy LoBello as Mrs. Potts, and Elliott Walsh as Chip. Steve Hawley is the narrator.

Performances are in the Elba Central School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. The school is located at 57 S. Main St., Elba.

Presale tickets are $6 for students and seniors and $8 for adults, available at Roxy's Music Store and the ECSD Office.

All tickets are $10 at the door.