Elba/O-A crushes Cuba-Rushford in return to 11-man football

Back to 11-man football, Elba/Oakfield-Alabama is picking up right where it left off in eight-man football in 2019: A high-powered offense and a stingy defense, judging by its 59-6 victory over Cuba-Rushford at Van Detta Stadium on Saturday.

Ty Mott rushed for 213 yards on 19 carries, scoring five touchdowns. Jayden Hughes rushed eight times for 93 yards and two TDs. Gaige Armbrewster had five carries, 69 yards, and a TD.

Peyton Yasses had a team-leading seven tackles.

"With such little time together with our full team thus far, I felt that our guys were able to come out early and execute at a high level," said Head Coach Tyler Winter. "The offense played with a nice flow. Defensively, our guys played physical and stayed disciplined for the four quarters. I am happy for our team and proud of the commitment they are showing for one another."

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos click here and here.