Elderly Warsaw man dies in accident in Pavilion

Distracted driving is the suspected cause of a fatal accident at 12:15 this afternoon after a tan 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis sedan slammed into the side of a trailer being hauled by a semi-truck at Route 63 and Route 19 in Pavilion.

The 81-year-old driver of the sedan, Robert G. Daniels, of Warsaw, who deputies believe ran a red light, was pronounced dead at the scene by GC Coroner Tom Douglas.

The driver of the semi-truck, 69-year-old Michael D. Dunn, who had the right-of-way, was uninjured. He is from Prescott, Ontario, Canada, and was driving a 2019 International semi with an empty 2019 Manac trailer northbound on Route 63.

According to a Genesee County Sheriff's Office press release, the investigation continues as to the reason why Daniels failed to stop at the red traffic signal while he was traveling on southbound on Route 19. He struck the passenger side of the trailer.

The accident was investigated by GC Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth. Assisting at the scene were Sgt. Andrew Hale, Deputy Chris Erion, Investigator James Diehl, the GC Sheriff's Office Crash Management Team members Sgt. Jason Saile and Deputy Richard Schildwaster, Trooper Matt Luft with the NYSP Commerical Vehicle Enforcement Unit, amd members of the Town of Pavilion Fire Department.