Emergency communications coordinator retires after 35 years of service to county

Press release:

After 35 years of service, Communications Coordinator Russell L. Lang is working his last shift Friday, October 1, at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Russ began his career on August 9, 1986, as a Dispatcher, and on June 17, 1989, he was appointed Communications Coordinator and has held this position ever since. During his communications career, Lang earned several awards that include two Distinguished Service, three Meritorious Service for continuous excellence, and six Commendations.

“911 emergency communications and public safety systems have changed dramatically over the past 35 years. Russ has always been a very reliable, dedicated employee, always willing to learn new systems and provide the best service possible to the first responders of Genesee County. He will truly be missed, and we all wish him the very best in his retirement,” stated Sheriff Sheron.