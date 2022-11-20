Encore attendees carried away to Casablanca for annual GCC scholarship fundraiser

It was "A Night in Casablanca" for attendees of the GCC Foundation's annual gala fundraiser, Encore 2022.

Encore co-chairs Robert and Zje Savage prepared a classic throwback to Rick’s Café Americain in World War II era French Morocco featuring gourmet food and dessert stations and live music by the Hanna PK Trio.

Proceeds from Encore support student scholarships at Genesee Community College.

Top photo: Dr.Ginny Taylor, Chair of the GCC Foundation and Justin Johnston, executive VP of the GCC Foundation, present a plaque of appreciation to

Bob and Zje Savage, co-chairs of this year's event.

Photos Courtesy Genesee Community College.

