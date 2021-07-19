Expect gas prices to remain above $3 through the summer driving season

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.17, up 2 cents in the past week. One year ago, the price was $2.20. The New York State average is $3.20 – up 1 cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.27.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $3.17 (up 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $3.12 (no change since last week)

Ithaca -- $3.17 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $3.16 (no change since last week)

Rome -- $3.25 (no change since last week)

Syracuse -- $3.16 (no change since last week)

Watertown -- $3.22 (up 1 cent since last week)

The national average price for gasoline is on the rise after demand reached an all-time high. Summer travel is in full swing as many people look to vacation after the coronavirus pandemic put plans on hold for some time. A recent report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gas demand decreased from the all-time high of 10.04 million b/d to 9.28 million b/d.

The decrease, alongside a one million bbl increase in total domestic gasoline stocks to 236.5 million, has helped to slow pump price increases. However, with oil prices above $70 per barrel, pump prices will likely remain high (above $3 per gallon) throughout the busy summer driving season.