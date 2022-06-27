Extra blood donors sought during critical summer months

Blood supplies are critically unstable every summer, according to Catherine Orr, in charge of donor recruitment in the region for the American Red Cross, and many donors go on vacation when the need for donations is at its highest.

Sharing this, she said, "would help save lives."

"The Red Cross is the only blood bank to supply blood to 100 percent of WNY hospitals," she said. "There are more recipients in need than donors, so we are constantly seeking new blood donors."

The Red Cross is also seeking volunteers to help with blood drive registration, promotion, and the canteen. Any one interested in volunteering can call 1-800-REDCROSS.

Walk-ins at blood drives are welcome, or donors can save time and book an appointment by clicking here.

Local blood drives: