Fairfield Inn hosts grand opening for Federal Drive location

On Thursday, the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce helped the new Fairfield Inn by Marriott celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting outside the new hotel.

The project was pursued by the Chase Hotel Group with assistance from local investors and project managers. Planning started four years ago but was often delayed by issues related to the pandemic.

The hotel, at 4333 Federal Drive, Batavia, is designed to offer slightly more upscale accommodations to travelers.

The four-story hotel contains sixty-four rooms, including king and queen suites and double rooms for families. Amenities include an indoor pool, breakfast area, and fitness room.

Photos and information courtesy of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce.