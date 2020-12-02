Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 2, 2020 - 12:06pm

Families can now make interment reservations at the WNY National Cemetery in Pembroke

posted by Howard B. Owens in wny national cemetery, veterans, news, pembroke, notify.
Video Sponsor

The WNY National Cemetery, which was dedicated in a ceremony Monday (see video), is now accepting reservations for interments for deceased qualified veterans, according to a spokesman for Veterans Affairs.

Les' A. Melnyk, chief of public affairs and outreach for the VA's National Cemetery Administration, said families and funeral directors who wish to schedule interments can do so by calling the National Cemetery Scheduling Office at (800) 535-1117. 

Interment dates and times are determined on a first-come, first-served basis in accordance with the family’s wishes and available time slots at the cemetery, Melnyk said.

Information regarding who is eligible for interment at a national cemetery can be found here.

Calendar

December 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button