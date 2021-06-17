Family dog struck and killed in Darien, car driver sought

The family of a dog that was struck by a car and killed on Harper Road in Darien yesterday is looking for the public's assistance in identifying the hit-and-run driver.

The dog belonged to the daughter of Heidi DeAngelo. The daughter saw a blue sedan, possibly the one in the photo above (perhaps a Chevy Impala) strike the dog. The photo comes from a neighbor's security camera. The driver did not stop, according to DeAngelo.

A complaint has been filed with the Sheriff's Office.

"We are really hoping someone out there will see it and either feel guilty and confess, or knows the person who hit him," Heidi DeAngelo said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (585) 345-3000.