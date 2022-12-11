Fancher project in Pembroke gives students introduction to building trades

Taylor McCabe, of McCabe Enterprises, an electrical contractor, was one of four contractors on a job site at Brickhouse Corners in Pembroke to introduce students to the building trades.

Owner and developer Randy Fancher said he and his brother thought their mixed-use development -- retail and apartments -- was a good job site to show young people what a construction site is like and hear about the kind of work available in different facets of construction.

Besides electrical, students -- and their parents and grandparents -- learned about drywall, HVAC, and plumbing.

"We're letting kids know there are opportunities in the building trades," Fancher said.

For more on the development, click here.

Photos by Howard Owens.

Brian Stevens of DWC Mechanical talks about pipes with a group of students.

Cindy Merritt tries her hand at putting a screw into drywall.