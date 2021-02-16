Farwell Drive resident, a 73-year-old veteran, keeps all of his neighbors' drives plowed

James Tillery is proud to know Mr. Wirt Fuller. Fuller is a veteran, and to Tillery, "a hero and an honest man."

The 73-year-old Fuller is also the guy who plows all of his neighbor's drives on Farwell Drive and some on Elm Avenue, too, Tillery said.

Tillary moved to Farwell Drive in 2016 and Fuller has been plowing the drives on Farwell every winter since at least then.

"He does it and puts pride into doing it and never asks for anything in return," Tillery said. "The best neighbor! It can be a total of zero visibility and he still braves the elements to make sure we are all clear of heavy snow and ice.

"Mr. Fuller has gone up and beyond just being a neighbor," Tillery added. "He is considered a personal friend to all of us in the Farwell neighborhood."

Photo submitted by James Tillery.