Fatal motorcycle accident reported on Route 63 at Fargo Road

A motorcycle accident with injuries is reported at Route 63 and Fargo Road, Bethany.

The accident seems to have occurred moments after a deputy reported losing sight of a "crotch-rocket" that he had been pursuing. The deputy reported backing off the pursuit before the accident was discovered.

UPDATE 7:03 p.m.: Bethany Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched. Mercy Flight is on ground standby.

UPDATE 8:40 p.m.: Chief Deputy Joseph Graff confirmed that the motorcycle rider died at the scene. A deputy had spotted a motorcycle speeding westbound on Route 5, and attempted a traffic stop. The motorcyclist failed to yield to emergency lights. The deputy continued to follow the speeding bike southbound on Route 63 and lost sight of it shortly after. He discontinued the pursuit. A short time later, while continuing southbound, he came upon the accident scene.

Based on observations at the scene, the motorcycle left the roadway of Route 63 at Fargo Road, digging ruts in the grass before hitting the asphalt of Fargo Road, and becoming airborne. The motorcycle came to rest behind a hedge row in a field on the east side of Fargo Road. According to scanner reports, CPR was attempted. The accident scene investigation is being turned over to State Police.

Photo by Howard Owens.