FBI academy association endorse Bill Sheron for Sheriff

Dear Sheriff Sheron:

As past and future Presidents of the FBI National Academy Associates, New York State & Eastern Canada Chapter, it is both a privilege and an honor for us to officially endorse you for re-election as Sheriff of Genesee County, New York.

The FBI National Academy is considered to be the most prestigious and premier law enforcement training in the world, with less than 1% of police officers being selected to attend. The 10-week program is held at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia, for law enforcement executives to enhance their credentials, standards, knowledge, and networking cooperation worldwide.

You were selected to attend Session 196 of the FBI National Academy; and since your graduation, you have remained active in the Association on both the New York State/Eastern Canada Chapter and National levels, assisting in providing training conferences for law enforcement officials. Because of your dedication to police professionalism, you were selected to the Chapter's Executive Board, and ascended to Chapter President. Under your leadership, our Chapter was selected to host the first ever FBI National Academy Associates' National Conference outside the United States in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. In 2012, you were unanimously selected as the Chapter's Secretary/Treasurer, where you served for the maximum number of 8 years until 2020.

As a law enforcement leader, you exemplify the motto of the FBI National Academy, "Knowledge, Courage, & Integrity". It is for that impeccable leadership, and the accomplishments stated above, that we endorse you for re-election as Sheriff of Genesee County, New York, in 2020.

Fraternally,

Scott Fraser Chief of Police

Brockville Police Service Chapter Vice- President 2020