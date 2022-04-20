Firearm found by magnet fishers in Oakfield in 2020 remains unidentified

While an old, rusted firearm that was fished from a creek in Oakfield is still at a police lab, nothing of value has been gleaned from it thus far, said Chief Deputy Joseph Graff.

The "unusual catch" was snagged by some people magnet fishing on May 22, 2020, in the area of the 6000 block of Fisher Road in Oakfield.

The Sheriff's Office took possession of the firearm with an interest in seeing if it might be tied to any crime in the area. There has been no public statement on what crime it might possibly be tied to.

A few days later, Graff told The Batavian, "It is very rusted/corroded and not identifiable in its present state."

At the time, Graff said they would be looking for anything identifiable that could be restored.