September 11, 2019 - 2:31pm

First game in new VanDetta Stadium will be Friday, with ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m.

posted by Howard B. Owens in VanDetta stadium, batavia, news.

vandettanearlyready.jpg

Crews are working furiously to finish construction of the new VanDetta Stadium with a scheduled home opener for the Batavia Blue Devils football team on Friday.

There's a lot of finishing touches to complete and the goal is to have everything ready to go by 3 p.m. tomorrow when players expect to move into their new lockers in the remodeled locker room.

Game time is 7 p.m. Friday but the public is invited to a pregame ceremonial ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m.

vandettanearlyready-2.jpg

