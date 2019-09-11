September 11, 2019 - 2:31pm
First game in new VanDetta Stadium will be Friday, with ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m.
batavia, news.
Crews are working furiously to finish construction of the new VanDetta Stadium with a scheduled home opener for the Batavia Blue Devils football team on Friday.
There's a lot of finishing touches to complete and the goal is to have everything ready to go by 3 p.m. tomorrow when players expect to move into their new lockers in the remodeled locker room.
Game time is 7 p.m. Friday but the public is invited to a pregame ceremonial ribbon cutting at 6:30 p.m.