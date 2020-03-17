First person in Genesee County tests positive for COVID-19
Genesee County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. A person over 65 who had been on mandatory quarantine while symptomatic. The person had not traveled, which means the was infected by community transmission.
Health care workers are investigating who the person might have had contact within the days prior to showing symptoms. It's unclear where the person may have contracted it.
The patient has not been hospitalized and is isolated at home.
Due to privacy regulations, the person's identity is not being released.
UPDATE: Press release from the County Health Department:
“On March 17, 2020 one resident in Genesee County tested positive for novel COVID-19 (coronavirus)” stated Paul Pettit, director of Genesee and Orleans Counties Departments of Health. The individual is over 65 years of age. The individual was confirmed through testing at the Erie County Health Lab Tuesday afternoon, Pettit continued. The individual has had no recent out of county travel. “The individual is in mandatory isolation at home and is ‘recovering nicely.' ”
The Genesee County Department of Health has begun an intensive investigation to identify potential close contacts of the individual. Once identified, any close contacts will be notified of their potential exposure to COVID-19 and placed under mandatory quarantine to monitor for symptoms.
While spread of COVID-19 is concerning, it is not unexpected. The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have been preparing and responding to this possibility for weeks under the guidance of the NYSDOH and the CDC. Residents who are experiencing a fever, with cough and/or shortness of breath are advised to call your health care provider before going to seek medical care.
In order to hamper the spread of the virus, residents can practice social distancing and proper germ prevention practices:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Stay home when you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid people who are sick.
Disinfect high-traffic surfaces often.
If you have questions about recent travel and symptoms regarding COVID-19, please call the NYSDOH Coronavirus hotline: 1-888-364-3065.