First person in Genesee County tests positive for COVID-19

Genesee County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. A person over 65 who had been on mandatory quarantine while symptomatic. The person had not traveled, which means the was infected by community transmission.

Health care workers are investigating who the person might have had contact within the days prior to showing symptoms. It's unclear where the person may have contracted it.

The patient has not been hospitalized and is isolated at home.

Due to privacy regulations, the person's identity is not being released.

UPDATE: Press release from the County Health Department: