First responders trying to sort out information at scene of rollover accident in Basom

First responders are out on an accident on Meadville Road, Basom, that was originally reported as a one-vehicle rollover accident with minor injuries.

A subsequent report said the accident occurred more than an hour ago.

The first caller said there were two occupants of the vehicle.

When a first responder arrived, he found one person on the ground. A passerby at the scene said he only saw one person.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage. A first responder is unsure if the patient got out of the vehicle on his own or was thrown out.

Either a chief or an officer learned the other occupant was picked up.

As a precaution for the patient at the scene, Mercy Flight is being put on in-air standby while the patient is evaluated.

Mercy EMS is in route.

Alabama fire is on scene.