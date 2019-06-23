Local Matters

June 23, 2019 - 9:16am

First responders trying to sort out information at scene of rollover accident in Basom

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Alabama, Basom.

First responders are out on an accident on Meadville Road, Basom, that was originally reported as a one-vehicle rollover accident with minor injuries.

A subsequent report said the accident occurred more than an hour ago.

The first caller said there were two occupants of the vehicle.

When a first responder arrived, he found one person on the ground. A passerby at the scene said he only saw one person.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage. A first responder is unsure if the patient got out of the vehicle on his own or was thrown out.

Either a chief or an officer learned the other occupant was picked up.

As a precaution for the patient at the scene, Mercy Flight is being put on in-air standby while the patient is evaluated.

Mercy EMS is in route.

Alabama fire is on scene.

Upcoming

more

