Fitness program helps prepare youth for military service

The American Warrior Festival has been involved for some time in providing military-level physical training to potential recruits, and at a recent event at BeyonDriven in Le Roy, organization produced this video.

The mentorship training program helps individuals qualify for military physical fitness standards.

Director Dan Clor said that "the U.S. military is experiencing the greatest volunteer shortage in recent history," and the program, he said, "helps youth improve overall academically and physically with the goal of entering the U.S. military."

