October 26, 2020 - 5:01pm
Five COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County since Friday
Press release:
- Genesee County received five new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Alabama, Bergen, Bethany, and Le Roy.
- The individuals are in their 20s and 60s.
- The individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- The Genesee County Health Department received notification from the State that the individual previously reported as positive at Premier Genesee has been identified as a negative COVID patient; therefore the individual has been removed from our numbers.
- Orleans County received 19 new positive cases of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Albion, Barre, Carlton, Clarendon and Murray.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 30s, 40s, 60s and 80s.
- Two of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.
- Five of the new positive individuals are students at Albion Central School District, which include the elementary, the middle and the high schools. Four of the students had not been in school for the week prior to testing positive. The Health Department determined there is no need to do further contact tracing in the school for those students. Contact tracing regarding the fifth student has been completed. Staff members and parents of any students who were identified as being close contacts have been notified by the Health Department. The individuals are under mandatory isolation and will remain there until fully recovered. Contact tracing is in process. Individuals identified by the health department as being close contacts have been and/or will be contacted by the health department contact tracers and placed under mandatory quarantine. Individuals identified by the health department as being a close contact will be expected to follow the New York State Department of Health quarantine guidelines.