April 20, 2020 - 4:11pm
Five new COVID-19 cases in Genesee County, three new recoveries, three hospitalized
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, cornavirus, news, notify.
Health Department Briefing:
- As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received five new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 127 positive cases.
- Two positive cases reside in Batavia, two reside in Elba, and one resides in Le Roy.
- One individual is in their 20s, one individual is in their 30s, one individual is in their 40s, one individual is in their 50s, and one individual is in their 60s.
- Three of the positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Three of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Three of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received seven new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 56 positive cases
- Seven positive cases reside in Albion.
- One individual is in their 50s, one individual is in their 60s, two individuals are in their 70s, two individuals are in their 80s, and one individual is in the 90 and above age category.
- One of the previous positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation
- Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Regarding the sharp increase in the Genesee County positive individuals, they are not considered community-spread as they are all detainees at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility located in Batavia. Although the detainees are not considered residents, because the facility is housed in Genesee County they are reported as Genesee County positive cases. Any workers with direct contact with those who have tested positive at the facility for COVID-19 will be followed by their county of residence.
- Contact tracing has been initiated for all new cases. Known contacts have already been placed under mandatory quarantine and will be swabbed if indicated (if symptoms become present).
- Due to the current limited swabbing kits, there continue to be guidelines in place for primary care providers to order COVID-19 swabbing. This is based upon screening for high risk categories. Contact your primary care provider first to discuss symptoms and the ability to be swabbed. For information about the community testing click here or call the NYS COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-364-3065 for more information. All individuals will be screened and must have an appointment. The local health departments do not have a supply of swabs for the community, call your primary care provider or the community hotline.
- If a person is identified as a contact, they will be notified by the County Health Department, quarantined and if warranted, swabbed if indicated. Limited information is provided to the public in compliance with HIPAA regulations and out of the respect of those impacted by this virus.
- When, and if, there is a situation where potential contact is made in a public location where contact tracing doesn’t have actual names of close contacts, we will send out a media announcement to help seek contacts.
- If you are experiencing ANY COVID-19 related symptoms STAY HOME! Do not go to work, do not go to the store, do not go anywhere, YOU are spreading the virus. STAY HOME!
Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans County online map of confirmed cases.