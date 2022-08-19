Florida-based gang believed operating in area, stealing purses from cars

The Sheriff's Office is asking people not to leave purses and other valuable items in vehicles because they become targets of a criminal gang that is roaming the region.

The Felony Lane Gang is believed to be behind a rash of smash-and-grab purse thefts from vehicles at hiking areas, bike trails, county parks, local parks and other parking lots.

The Sheriff's Office describes the gang as "well organized" and based in Flordia but is known to operate in the North East.

Gang members are believed to be responsible for these types of thefts in Erie, Monroe, and Genesee County in recent weeks.

Once the purse is stolen, they use the victim's ID, credit cards, and checks to commit identity theft and related crimes.

"The Sheriff's Office is advising the public not to leave anything of value inside your vehicle while unoccupied," according to a news release. "Any suspicious activity should be reported to the police immediately."

The Felony Lane Gang first made news in Genesee County in January 2020 when a man believed to be associated with the gang was killed in an accident while fleeing from law enforcement in Alexander.