June 18, 2022 - 9:40am

Flower City Union plays second pro game at Van Detta, 3-0 loss to LA Force

flower city union, soccer, sports, batavia, van detta stadium.



Rochester-based Flower City Union, a professional soccer team, played its second game of the season at Van Detta Stadium on Thursday, losing to LA Force 3-0.

The team is now 3-11 on the season. The team is in fourth in the National Independent Soccer Association, Group A Division.

It travels the region, playing home games at different venues, in order to build a larger local fan base.

Top Photo: Midfielder Alex Ainscough.

Photos by Philip Casper.



Defender Andriy Demydiv



Midfielder Alex Ainscough



Midfielder Alex Ainscough



Midfielder Lukas Fernandes



 Forward Andre Deas









