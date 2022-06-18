Flower City Union plays second pro game at Van Detta, 3-0 loss to LA Force

Rochester-based Flower City Union, a professional soccer team, played its second game of the season at Van Detta Stadium on Thursday, losing to LA Force 3-0.

The team is now 3-11 on the season. The team is in fourth in the National Independent Soccer Association, Group A Division.

It travels the region, playing home games at different venues, in order to build a larger local fan base.

Top Photo: Midfielder Alex Ainscough.

Photos by Philip Casper.

Defender Andriy Demydiv

Midfielder Alex Ainscough

Midfielder Lukas Fernandes

Forward Andre Deas