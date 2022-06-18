June 18, 2022 - 9:40am
Flower City Union plays second pro game at Van Detta, 3-0 loss to LA Force
Rochester-based Flower City Union, a professional soccer team, played its second game of the season at Van Detta Stadium on Thursday, losing to LA Force 3-0.
The team is now 3-11 on the season. The team is in fourth in the National Independent Soccer Association, Group A Division.
It travels the region, playing home games at different venues, in order to build a larger local fan base.
Top Photo: Midfielder Alex Ainscough.
Photos by Philip Casper.
Defender Andriy Demydiv
Midfielder Alex Ainscough
Midfielder Alex Ainscough
Midfielder Lukas Fernandes
Forward Andre Deas
