For first time, recovered COVID-19 cases exceed total active cases

As of 2:00 p.m. Genesee County received 3 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 146 positive cases The three positive cases reside in Batavia. One individual is in their 20’s, one individual is in their 40’s, and one individual is in their 80’s. One of the newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. 3 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. 2 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. 1 of the total active positive cases is at a non-hospital regulated facility. Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 81 positive cases One positive case resides in Waterport, and one resides in Albion. Four of the weekend positive cases were from The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehab Facility. One individual is in their 60’s, one individual is in their 80’s. 1 of the positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. 8 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.



Remember even though the numbers may be high at a specific location, the virus is still moving though our counties. People need to continue frequent handwashing and sanitizing shared surfaces, practicing stay safe at home, social distancing and wearing cloth masks when out in public. This is not the time for gathering at the grocery stores, take out lines or play dates. This is the time to be kind and think of the health and well-being of others.

The NYS Health Department will partner with the State’s Attorney General to investigate nursing home violations. A hotline or online form can be submitted where residents, families, or members of the public can share complaints about nursing homes that have not provided required communications with families about COVID-19 diagnoses or fatalities, nursing home abuse and neglect including failure to follow rules to keep residents safe. The hotline number is 833-249-8499 or click the link for the online form: https://ag.ny.gov/nursinghomes

Domestic Violence: For New Yorkers in need of help or assistance, they can text 844-997-2121 or can go to the new confidential online site to reach a professional at www.opdv.ny.gov The new text program and confidential online service will make it easier for victim who are isolated with their abusers to get help. Both the text and online service are staffed 24/7 by the Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Staff who are experts in the area of domestic violence.

Wearing Masks and Social Distancing is paramount to preventing flare-ups and mini-outbreaks. Everyone needs to be compliant. Correctly wearing cloth masks is part of a multi-prong approach to stop/slow the spread of COVID-19. We know wearing a face covering is inconvenient and uncomfortable, but it can limit transmission of respiratory germs. The mask traps the droplets before they spread into the environment. Remember wearing a face covering helps to protect others from your potential germs. ‘My mask protects you, and your mask protects me!’ The Health Department encourages stores and businesses to set guidelines that include not allowing patrons to enter if they are not wearing a face covering or wearing it correctly (covering the mouth & nose). Make sure proper signage noting your policy is visible to patrons. As/When the state starts open up we all have to be diligent for quite some time to prevent the spread of this virus. Continue frequent handwashing / hand sanitizing if soap and water are not available. Continue frequent sanitizing / cleaning of shared surfaces. Continue Social Distancing – staying 6’ away from others. Continue Wearing face coverings – wearing face coverings correctly when out in public. The mouth and nose are to be covered and the face covering should be tucked under the chin. Wearing masks is a way of strengthening social distancing. Stay HOME if you are sick! Do not go shopping, Do not go to work, Do not go visiting!

There is still no cure or vaccination available for COVID-19. Be alert to scams or home remedies. Contact your primary care provider if you have any symptoms and follow his/her instructions.

Swabbing is becoming increasingly available in the WNY region. If you are experiencing symptoms, contact your primary care provider and they will determine if testing is right for you. If the counties receive an increase in swabbing supplies and the protocol for testing is changed, we will notify the public.

