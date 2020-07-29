July 29, 2020 - 4:15pm
For second day in a row, no new COVID-19 positive tests in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 253 positive cases.
- 17 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 274 positive cases.
- Eleven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.