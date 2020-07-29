Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 29, 2020 - 4:15pm

For second day in a row, no new COVID-19 positive tests in Genesee County

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 253 positive cases.
    • 17 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • One of the individuals is hospitalized.
       
  • Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19, maintaining a total of 274 positive cases.
    • Eleven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • One of the individuals is hospitalized.

Calendar

July 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button