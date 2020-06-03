Former congressional rep Kathy Hochul endorses Nate McMurray

Press release:

Today, New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul announced her endorsement of Nate McMurray for the Special Election on June 23rd. Hochul represented this district from 2011-2012 after winning a special election to fill the seat prior to redistricting in 2012.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said, “I believe Nate McMurray will be successful based on the Democratic values he espouses and his track record advocating for the working families and farmers that make up this region. I know this district well and am confident that Nate will be a strong representative for all Western New Yorkers when he gets to Washington. We have a critical opportunity on June 23rd to send a national message to Trump and GOP insiders before the General election in November.”

“I’m very proud to have Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul's support once again. Kathy Hochul has long been a champion for women and families across New York. I look forward to getting to work in Washington and partnering with public servants like her to improve the lives of all New Yorkers and all Americans,” said Nate McMurray.