Former owner of Batavia Nursing Home given prison term, ordered to pay restitution in bank scam

A 62-year-old East Amherst man who once owned the Batavia Nursing Home on State Street has been ordered to serve 18 months in Federal prison and pay $2.5 million in restitution along with another $850,000 to the IRS after being sentenced yesterday on his conviction for a willful failure to pay taxes and bank theft.

Marc I. Korn, according to Federal prosecutors, stole money from banks using credit cards and loans. He also failed to pay employment taxes for three quarters in 2009.

In 2008, according to prosecutors, Korn applied for a loan to refinance the Batavia Nursing Home from Fifth Third Bank. The bank provided $3.9 million to Korn and provided him with a credit card. The bank relied on paperwork submitted by Korn to secure the loan. The statement contained numerous falsehoods, including overvaluation of his primary residence. He also provided bank statements that misrepresented his financial holdings.

In March 2009, Korn stopped paying Federal employment taxes. Prosecutors said he instead used those funds for expenses at restaurants, hockey tickets, jewelry, and to pay college tuition for his children.

What was once the Batavian Nursing Home is under new ownership and is now called The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.