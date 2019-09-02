Local Matters

September 2, 2019 - 12:45pm

Four arrests made at Brantley Gilbert concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Darien, darien lake, darien lake performing arts center.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department during the Brantley Gilbert concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday:

Jacob D. Dobrick, 22, of Treehaven Road, West Seneca, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana after allegedly being found in possession of a quantity of marijuana.

Jestus P. Hoffman, 21, of Boston State Road, Hamburg,  is charged with trespass after allegedly attempting to reenter the concert venue after having been ejected and told not to return.

Charles P. Mitchell, 39, of Sanders Road, Stafford, is charged with trespass after allegedly refusing to leave Darien Lake property after being told to leave numerous times.

Amber L. Haynes, 28, of Pioneer Lane, Delevan, is charged with second-degree harassment after allegedly striking a Live Nation security guard in the face.

