Four Le Roy residents accused of stealing property in Robbins Road area

Michelle Condidorio Shane Anthony Robert Pragle Tyler Powers

Community tips, following news reports of larcenies in the Robbins Road area of Le Roy, as well as a tip from two of the suspects themselves, helped Le Roy PD officers piece together a case against four Le Roy residents in a scheme to allegedly steal personal property and sell the items for drug money.

Taken into custody were Tyler M. Powers, Robert J. Pragle, Shane C. Anthony, and Michelle A. Condidorio.

A series of larcenies was first reported Wednesday, with more than $20,000 in private property reportedly stolen. Le Roy PD provided a surveillance photo of a suspect and information about the crimes to local media.

On Thursday afternoon, police officers received a complaint of suspicious activity in the area of Robbins Road. Individuals were reportedly seen disposing items near the property of the caller. The two people then left in a vehicle.

When police officers arrived, they identified many of the items as those reported as stolen.

A short time later, two subjects arrived at the Le Roy Police headquarters and offered to identify the suspect in the photo provided to news outlets.

Officers determined the person identified by the people at the police station matched the subject in the photo.

As it turned out, based on further investigation by the officers, the two people at the police station appeared to also be involved in the larcenies. Another person was also identified as a suspect in the thefts.

As a result of the investigations, officers obtained a search warrant at a residence shared by the suspects.

At the residences, officers say they found additional items that had been reported stolen along with crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and marihuana.

During the search, Anthony was also allegedly found in personal possession of drug paraphernalia and marihuana.

Charges:

Tyler M. Powers was charged with one count of grand larceny 3rd, a class D felony and one count of criminal possession of stolen property 3rd, a class d felony. Powers was jailed on $25,000 bail.

Robert J. Pragle was charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property 3rd, a class D felony, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, a class A misdemeanor, and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd, a class A misdemeanor. Pragle was jailed on $10,000 bail.

Shane C. Anthony was charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property 3rd, a class d felony and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. Powers was jailed on $15,000 bail.

Michelle A. Condidorio was charged with one count of criminal possession of stolen property 3rd, a class D felony, one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th, and one count of criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd. Condidorio was jailed onf $10,000 bail.