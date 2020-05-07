Four more people test positive for COVID-19 in Genesee County

New Cases

As of 2 p.m. Genesee County received four new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 161 positive cases. Two of the positive cases reside in Batavia, one resides in Bethany, and one resides in Alabama. Two individuals are in their 30s, one individual is in their 40s, and one individual is in their 50s. Three of the newly positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Two of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation. Five of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Orleans County received 15 new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 124 positive cases. One of the new positive cases resides in Yates, one resides in Shelby, one resides in Albion, one resides in Gaines and one of the new positive cases resides in Kendall. Ten positive cases reside at The Villages of Orleans Health & Rehabilitation Center. The newly positive cases has two individuals in their 30s, one individual in their 50s, four individuals in their 60s, three individuals in their 70s, five individuals in their 80s, and one individual in their 90s. One of the community newly positive individuals was on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic. Eight of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. “We are reporting that an individual (over 65 years of age and who had underlying health conditions) who lived in the community, who had tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away,” said Paul Pettit, director of the Genesee & Orleans County Health Departments. “We have also had an individual who lived in The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center pass away. Due to privacy issues, we are not releasing further details about either of these individuals. I would like to express my sincerest sympathy for these individuals’ family and friends.”



Click here to view the Genesee and Orleans counties' online map of confirmed cases.