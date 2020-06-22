June 22, 2020 - 5:53pm
Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Genesee County since Friday
Press release:
As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 212 positive cases
- 1 of the positive individuals reside in Batavia, one resides in Bethany, and one resides in Darien.
- One of the new positive cases is a resident of The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Batavia.
- One of the individuals is in their 20’s, one is in their 50’s, one is in their 70’s, and one is in their 80’s.
- 2 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- One of the new positive individuals was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 1 of the total active cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 3 new positive case of COVID-19 today for a total of 263 positive cases
- One of the new positive cases resides in Murray.
- Two of the new positive cases reside at the Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- One of the new positive cases is in their 50’s, one of the new positive cases is in their 70’s and one of the new positive cases is in their 90’s.
- The new positive community case was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 3 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 12 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We have received word that we have lost an Orleans County resident due to COVID-19. The individual was a resident of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends during this very sad time.
NOTE: There are eight active cases in Genesee County.