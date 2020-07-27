July 27, 2020 - 4:43pm
Four new COVID-19 cases reported since Friday
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received four new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 253 positive cases.
- The positive individuals reside in Batavia and Le Roy.
- Two of the positive individuals are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, and one is in their 80s.
- The positive individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Five of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Six new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received one new positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 274 positive cases.
- The positive individual resides in Ridgeway.
- The positive individual is in their 20s.
- The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Two of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Sixteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.