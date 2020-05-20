May 20, 2020 - 6:15pm
Four new COVID-19-positive cases reported in Genesee County
Press release:
New Cases
- As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 177 positive cases
- The positive cases reside in Batavia and LeRoy.
- One individual is in their 30’s, one individual is in their 40’s, one individual is in their 50’s, and one individual is in their 80’s.
- Two of the newly positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- 2 of the previous positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 2 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 171 positive cases
- One positive case resides in Ridgeway and one positive case resides in Gaines.
- One individual is in their 30’s and one individual is in their 40’s.
- Neither of the newly positive individuals were on quarantine prior to becoming symptomatic.
- Four of the previous positive community cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 17 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
