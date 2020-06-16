June 16, 2020 - 6:11pm
Four new positive cases reported in Genesee County
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.
Press release:
- As of 2:00 p.m.
- Genesee County received 4 new positive cases of COVID-19 for a total of 206 positive cases
- The positive individuals reside in Alabama, Alexander, Batavia, and Elba.
- One of the individuals is less than 20 years old, one individual is in their 20’s, and two individuals are in their 30’s.
- The new positive cases were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 1 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 0 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 today for a total of 256 positive cases
- Two of the positive individuals reside in are residents of Orchard Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
- One of the individuals is in their 30’s, one of the individuals is in their 80’s.
- 1 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 13 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.
- We encourage everyone to remember to be polite and respect individual privacy. If you have a complaint about someone or a business use the appropriate channels provided by the state. Using social media to air your complaints and accusing individuals/businesses of wrongdoing generally does nothing to fix the problem. Be compassionate of other people and spread kindness.