Four new positive COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours reported

“Individuals who attended a wedding on private property on Acton Road in the Town of Clarendon (Bergen mailing address) on Saturday, Oct. 17, may have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Paul Pettit, Public Health director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments.

“A significant number of known close contacts have been identified through contact tracing and have been placed under mandatory quarantine or isolation. However, there are individuals that attended the wedding that were not part of the original guest list and those contacts may not be aware they may have been exposed to the virus.”

If you attended the wedding, continue to monitor your symptoms through Saturday, Oct. 31. If you develop symptoms, contact your primary care provider immediately and self-isolate until you receive your test results.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include but are not limited to: fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

To find a testing site, click here.