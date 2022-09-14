Four people arrested after caller reports people inside Ken Barrett's in the middle of the night

Kanyia Coleman Craig Lynch Nyejay Braction Darnell Cleveland

A passerby spotted people inside Ken Barrett's Chevrolet at 229 West Main St., Batavia, on Monday at 11:50 p.m. and called 9-1-1.

When Batavia patrol officers arrived on scene, four people attempted to flee from the back of the car dealership. Two people were taken into custody immediately and two others were located near the scene a short time later.

The four suspects, all from Buffalo, are Darnell Cleveland, 26, Kanyia Coleman, 18, Craig Lynch, Jr. 21, and Nyejay Braction, 18.

Cleveland allegedly provided a false name in an attempt to prevent officers from arresting him on several outstanding warrants, including a parole warrant.

Lynch is accused of struggling with officers while being detained. There were no injuries.

Cleveland was charged with burglary 3rd and criminal impersonation 2nd. Lynch was charged with burglary 3rd, obstructing governmental administration 2nd, and resisting arrest. Braction and Coleman were charged with Burglary 3rd.

All four suspects were arraigned in City Court.

In accordance with New York's bail statute, Cleveland and Lynch were released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. Cleveland was then remanded to the Genesee County Jail on his outstanding parole warrant. Braction and Coleman were released under their own recognizance.

In a statement, Batavia PD says, "The Batavia Police Department would like to thank the observant citizen, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Parole for their assistance."