September 16, 2019 - 6:53pm

Four people from Buffalo accused of fighting with Live Nation security at Rascal Flatts concert

posted by Howard B. Owens in crime, Darien, news, darien lake, darien lake performing arts center.

The following people were arrested by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office during the Rascal Flatts Concert at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center on Friday.

Jason E. Cook, 39 of Ritt Avenue, Buffalo,  is charged with obstructing governmental administration 2nd, Harassment 2nd, and disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting with Live Nation security while being ejected from the concert and refusing to be taken into custody. 

Patricia Cook, 46, of Ritt Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting with Live Nation security guards.

Joseph D. Gerace, 31, of Beatrice Avenue. Buffalo, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting with Live Nation security guards.

Matilda M. Martin, 44, of 15th Street, Buffalo, is charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly fighting with Live Nation security.

 

