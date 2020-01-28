Four people seriously injured in early morning crash in East Pembroke

Video Sponsor

One of the drivers involved in a serious injury accident at 7:14 a.m. on Route 5 in East Pembroke was cited for two alleged traffic violations following an investigation into the collision.

Kathleen A. Swanekamp, 84, of Roswell Avenue, Tonawanda, was cited for allegedly driving faster than was safe or prudent for the conditions and for failure to stay in the right lane of traffic.

According to the accident report prepared by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, Swanekemp was eastbound on Main Road east of Barrett Road when her 1997 Mercury sedan crossed into the westbound lane.

The car collided head-on with a 2015 Nissan SUV driven by Patricia Dzienciol, 50, of Golden Pond Estates, Akron. Dzienciol vehicle overturned in a ditch on the north shoulder and East Pembroke Chief Don Newton said it was a lengthy process to extricate him from his vehicle.

Swanekamp had two passengers in her vehicle: William J. Danek, 26, and Daniel Cordner, 42.

A passenger in the rear passenger seat of Swanekamp's sedan required extrication.

All four patients were taken to the trauma center at ECMC.

CORRECTION: Earlier, we listed the registered owner of the SUV not the driver. The driver was Patricia Dzienciol.