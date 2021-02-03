Funeral director appears ready to accept plea deal in fraud case

Michael S. Tomaszewski, the funeral home director accused of stealing money from customers, is apparently set to accept a plea offer from the District Attorney's Office but COVID-related delays in town courts are holding up the process.

Tomaszewski made a virtual appearance in County Court yesterday.

He faces one SCI (Superior Court Information, like an indictment but without a grand jury hearing, which Tomaszewski waived) with more than 200 criminal counts and there is another SCI coming but he has not been arraigned on those counts because courts in the Town of Batavia and Oakfield have been closed due to the pandemic.

Judge Charles Zambito indicated that he could possibly arraign Tomaszewski on those counts under specific circumstances but said he would need to check with the court supervisor to ensure those circumstances are met in this case. Zambito said these are uncharted waters and the rules are changing a lot.

Tomaszewski is accused of taking money people used to prepay for funerals and instead of depositing the money in appropriate accounts he allegedly used the money for other purposes.

The SCI indicates the majority of customers lost from more than $2,000 up to $15,500 each.

The charges include 67 counts of third-degree grand larceny, 28 counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, four counts of falsifying business records, 93 counts of failure to deposit, seven counts of petit larceny, and counts of offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, and scheme to defraud.

Attorney Thomas Burns, representing Tomaszewski, said his client intends to accept the plea offer. Tomaszewski would admit to a Class D felony, a Class E felony, and a misdemeanor public health law offense. There is no cap on Tomaszewski's possible sentence but his time would run concurrently on all three counts.

The case is adjourned until 1:30 p.m., March 8, and will resume virtually.

Alecia Kaus/Video News Service contributed to this story.