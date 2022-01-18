Local Matters

January 18, 2022 - 3:10pm

Garbage truck vs. semi-truck accident reported on Route 63 in Bethany

posted by Howard B. Owens in accident, news, Bethany.

A garbage truck and semi-truck have reportedly collided on Route 63 just south of the Town of Batavia.

Minor injuries are reported.

There may be a fire in the back of the cab of one of the vehicles.

There is apparently some garbage in the roadway.

Initially, traffic was blocked in both directions.  One way traffic for cars may be able to pass soon.

Bethany Fire Police on the scene for traffic control. Stafford Fire Police requested to shut down traffic at Ellicott Street Road and Batavia Stafford Townline Road.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.: The truck is now fully involved.

UPDATE 3:18 p.m.: An engine from Stafford requested to the scene.

