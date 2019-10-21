Gas 20 cents per gallon below price a year ago

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.65, up a penny since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.85. The New York State average is $2.69 – down a penny from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.99.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.67 (down 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.66 (down 1 cent since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.66 (no change since last week)

Rochester -- $2.67 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.69 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.58 (down 3 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.66 (no change since last week)

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that total domestic gasoline stocks are down compared to this time last year. Demand slipped a bit, but remains higher than last year’s rate at this time.

Until supplies increase or demand decreases, motorists may see moderate increases in pump prices, which is reflected in today’s national average.

At this time, local prices have not been impacted. At the same time, oil prices decreased by 15 cents at the close of Friday’s formal trading session. Crude inventories are up as domestic production is on the rise.