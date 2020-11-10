Gas leak at construction site on East Main Street, Batavia

A worker apparently severed a two-inch gas line at 556 E. Main St. in the city, the site of an affordable apartment construction site this afternoon. It caused a gas leak that required from seven to 10 businesses and residences to be evacuated.

Chief Stefano Napolitano said National Fuel crews are working to seal off the pipe on both the east and west ends of the line. It was a two-inch line inside of an older four-inch line. Napolitano didn't have an estimate for when the gas will be shut off.

Thirty minutes ago, the odor of natural gas was still strong in the air and you could hear the hissing of the leak.

The roadway is partially blocked.

UPDATE 2:24 p.m.: City assignment back in service.