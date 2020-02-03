Gas prices continue downward slide

Press release from AAA:

Gas prices continue to drop across the country and region. Motorists are using the cheaper winter blend fuel and demand is usually low at this time of year – combine that with higher domestic stock levels and gasoline prices drop. As long as oil prices don’t spike, we should continue to see more savings at the pump.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.47, down 5 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.26. The New York State average is $2.66 – down 3 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.49. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

From GasBuddy:

"For the third straight week, motorists have been greeted by falling gasoline prices in virtually every corner in every city and state in the country," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Oil prices continue to sag on worries over the spread of the coronavirus, blowing the door wide open for a continued slump at the pump.

"Nearly 5,000 stations are currently selling gasoline under $2 per gallon, a critical psychological level, while some 17 states have at least one gas station under the mark. For most, there's no signs of the slump slowing, especially with fears of the spread of the Chinese-originating virus continuing to grow.

"Motorists need not be in a rush to fill up again, and with prices plummeting, I would urge them to be mindful that some stations are passing the drops on much faster and to shop around."