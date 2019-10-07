Gas prices continue to drop in WNY

Press release:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.65, no change since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.91. The New York State average is $2.72 – down 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.01. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.69 (down 2 cents since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.68 (down 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.67 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.71 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.71 (down 2 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.61 (down2 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.68 (down 2 cents since last week)

In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) data revealed that gas demand is starting to decline – as is typically the case during the fall. Demand for gasoline is slowing and matches the rate seen at this time one year ago. Alongside the drop in demand, gasoline stocks are relatively stable.

The drop in demand, amid stable stock levels, has helped the majority of motorists across the country see pump prices stabilize or decline after spiking a few weeks ago when Saudi Arabia reported that two of its oil facilities were attacked. If demand continues to drop, while stocks decline or hold steady, pump prices will likely continue to stabilize.