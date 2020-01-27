Gas prices decline but still higher than a year ago
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.52, down 3 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.26.
The New York State average is $2.69 – down 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.51.
AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia -- $2.64 (no change since last week)
- Buffalo -- $2.61 (down 2 cents since last week)
- Ithaca -- $2.67 (down 1 cent since last week)
- Rochester -- $2.65 (down 2 cents since last week)
- Rome -- $2.67 (down 2 cents since last week)
- Syracuse -- $2.58 (down 4 cents since last week)
- Watertown -- $2.69 (down 1 cent since last week)
Gas prices continue their long-awaited descent – most metro areas across the region and seeing a drop in prices at the pump while state and national prices are also down. Increased stocks and low demand have helped to push the national average lower.
As these trends continue, motorists will likely continue to see pump prices decline.
From GasBuddy:
Worry has gripped oil markets, sending the commodity plunging in value in recent weeks with downdrafts in gas prices starting to accelerate with motorists continuing to be the beneficiaries," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
"With oil prices now nearly $6 per barrel lower than a week ago and nearing their lowest level since October, there's plenty more room for the decline in gas prices to be extended again. While the national average could fall into the $2.30's before all is said and done, the downward move likely won't last much more than a few more weeks.
"For now, my advice to motorists is don't be in a rush to fill -- nearly every station nationwide will be cutting their prices in the days ahead -- but shop around if you do need to fill up and patronize the stations with the lowest prices."