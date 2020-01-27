Gas prices decline but still higher than a year ago

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.52, down 3 cents since last week. One year ago, the price was $2.26.

The New York State average is $2.69 – down 2 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.51.

AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.64 (no change since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.61 (down 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.67 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.65 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.67 (down 2 cents since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.58 (down 4 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.69 (down 1 cent since last week)

Gas prices continue their long-awaited descent – most metro areas across the region and seeing a drop in prices at the pump while state and national prices are also down. Increased stocks and low demand have helped to push the national average lower.

As these trends continue, motorists will likely continue to see pump prices decline.