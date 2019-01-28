Gas prices dip again over past week

Press release from AAA:

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.26, up 1 cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.58. The New York State average is $2.50 – down 3 cents from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.75. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

Batavia -- $2.55 (down 1 cent since last week)

Buffalo -- $2.55 (down 2 cents since last week)

Ithaca -- $2.38 (down 1 cent since last week)

Rochester -- $2.46 (down 2 cents since last week)

Rome -- $2.48 (down 1 cent since last week)

Syracuse -- $2.39 (down 2 cents since last week)

Watertown -- $2.49 (down 1 cent since last week)

The latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that gasoline demand is on the rise and is much higher than last year at this time. Meanwhile, EIA reports that gasoline stocks around the country are also on the rise to the point where the growth rate is the highest gasoline stock level ever recorded by EIA, since it began collecting the data in 1990. It’s also much higher than last year at this time. Increased levels of gasoline stocks could help to meet rising demand, which means the impact to pump prices could be modest.